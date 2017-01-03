Top Stories

by Gloria Lloyd The Mehlville Finance Committee does not believe that the school district has enough money to fund any new initiatives, but educators believe the benefits of a proposed school of innovation could outweigh the costs. » more
MFPD chief commends five who responded to 911 call by Mike Anthony An Oakville woman last week thanked the five Mehlville Fire Protection District firefighter/medics who saved her life after she called 911 in October. » more
Mello projects city of Green Park will receive $200,000 more in sales-tax revenue in 2017 by Mike Anthony A 2017 budget that projects a general fund surplus of $214,500 recently was adopted by the Green Park Board of Aldermen. » more
Mayor says she would have opposed Jimmy John’s had board tied on plan by Gloria Lloyd The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen settled a yearlong dispute last week by approving a new Jimmy John’s, siding with a business owner over neighbors who opposed its drive-thru. » more
TJ Halliburton, a senior at Chaminade College Preparatory, and a six-year member of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team, or FAST, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at St. Louis University. » more
District ranks as 12th-best place in state for teachers to work Lindbergh Schools ranks in the top 10 of all Missouri public school districts for academic excellence and quality of teachers, according to Niche’s 2017 rankings. » more
Groups also will perform Jan. 26 at Tan-Tar-A Resort The Oakville High School Wind Symphony and Women's Chorale have been selected to perform at the 79th annual Missouri Music Educators Association In-Service Workshop/Conference on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach. » more
Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more
New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more
St. Louis couple celebrate birth of boy Ramaila Silahic and Bradley Gillum are the proud parents of Raiden, the first baby born this year at St. Anthony’s Medical Center. Raiden made his debut at 12:14 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Raiden and his parents » more
Fribis proclaims 'William J. Nolan Day' by Gloria Lloyd Sunset Hills Mayor Pat Fribis honored the late former Mayor Bill Nolan, who died in September, by proclaiming Dec. 13 "William J. Nolan Day."
» more
Newsletter SignUp
Submit your email address to start receiving ON CALL e-newsletter in your inbox!