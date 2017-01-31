Top Stories

by Mike Anthony Lindbergh Boundary Committee members came to a quick realization last week that no matter how they redraw the district’s elementary-school boundaries, most schools will be close to or exceed capacity by the 2020-2021 school year. » more
School of innovation lottery to continue through Feb. 24 by Gloria Lloyd The lottery for the Mehlville School District’s new elementary school of innovation opened this week, before many parents know where their child will go next year due to redistricting. » more
Webb makes history as first female precinct commander by Gloria Lloyd When St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar promoted Capt. Melissa Webb to her new rank in December, she thought she couldn’t be happier — until he told her she was headed to Affton. » more
Program designed to deliver highest-quality EMS service by Mike Anthony Two initiatives underway in the Mehlville Fire Protection District are designed to vastly improve the quality of service offered to residents, according to Chief Brian Hendricks. » more
Stenger’s honeymoon with council comes to quick end by Gloria Lloyd Just a few weeks into a new year and a new County Council, the infighting between County Executive Steve Stenger and the council abruptly returned last week in a showdown over the redevelopment of Jamestown Mall. » more
Squad will travel to Orlando, Fla., for Jan. 29 game Lindbergh’s flag football team is headed to the Pro Bowl in VIP style on Sunday, Jan. 29. » more
‘Fairytale Trio’ from Beasley visits both Germany, France by Gloria LLoyd Three Beasley Elementary School teachers are sharing their world travels and love of traditional literature with students and teachers across the Mehlville School Dis-trict after winning a grant that paid their way to Germany and France to study the » more
Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more
New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more
Eagle Scout’s father shows merit badges from his past Boy Scout Phillip Harter of Troop 645 recently was presented with the rank of Eagle Scout at Our Lady of Providence Church in Crestwood on the 50th anniversary of his father, Charles, receiving the Eagle Scout honor. » more
Greitens calls for cuts in higher education funding by Isabella Alves JEFFERSON CITY — Higher education cuts would be felt on a broader scale than just college and university campuses, representatives of those schools recently told state lawmakers. » more