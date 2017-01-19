Top Stories

image
Phone: (314) 843-0102
Fax: (314) 843-0508
Mehlville school board approves school of innovation

by Gloria Lloyd
The Mehlville School District is set to open the St. Louis area's first school of innovation this fall after the Board of Education gave the go-ahead Wednesday night. » more
Appellate court upholds ruling nixing county police standards

by Gloria Lloyd
In the latest blow to County Executive Steve Stenger’s effort to hold the 57 police departments in the county to minimum standards, a state appellate court last week upheld a lower court’s decision to throw out the rules. » more

School districts on edge over funding

Vouchers could be on the way under Greitens, GOP-controlled Legislature
by Gloria Lloyd
New Gov. Eric Greitens didn’t say much on the campaign trail about education, and his inauguration last week has south county school districts on edge about what’s in store for education funding in Missouri. » more

Fire district’s 2017 budget projecting ending balance of over $17.5 million

Expenses up $1.25 million compared to previous year
by Mike Anthony
A 2017 budget that projects a fund balance of over $17.5 million at the end of the year recently was adopted by the Mehlville Fire Protection District Board of Directors. » more

Lindbergh teachers’ top salary among best, but losing ground

Starting, mid-range salaries among lowest in the region
by Mike Anthony
While the top pay for Lindbergh Schools teachers is among the best in the region, that salary of $87,834 "is losing ground" compared to other districts. » more

Two new QuikTrips proposed in south county

Public hearings set for next Monday
Two new QuikTrip gas stations are proposed in south county, including one at the site of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Union Road. » more

Lindbergh's flag football team headed to Pro Bowl

Squad will travel to Orlando, Fla., for Jan. 29 game
Lindbergh’s flag football team is headed to the Pro Bowl in VIP style on Sunday, Jan. 29. » more

Crestwood freshman places as Mizzou swimmers fall to Louisville

Sixth-ranked Tigers fall to eighth-ranked Cardinals
The Mizzou swimming and diving team fell to Louisville at a two-day meet last week, but Crestwood freshman Nick Alexander made the leaderboard in several events. » more

iPoll

Mehlville school of innovation
The Mehlville Board of Education voted to open the Choice School of Innovation, which will be the first of its kind in the region, next fall in the former St. John's Elementary on Will Avenue. Do you agree with the board's decision?

Mehlville deputy superintendent hired as Brentwood superintendent

Lane worked in Mehlville for 15 years
by Gloria Lloyd
Mehlville Deputy Superintendent Brian Lane will serve as superintendent in Brentwood starting July 1. » more

UPDATED: Mehlville school board approves school of innovation

Board votes 5-2; Palamand, Murphy opposed
by Gloria Lloyd
The Mehlville Board of Education voted 5-2 Wednesday night to open the Choice School of Innovation next fall. » more

Nominations sought for ’17 Lindbergh Leaders

Deadline for nominations this Friday
Lindbergh Schools is seeking nominations from the community for its 2017 Lindbergh Leader Awards. » more
Readers prove they’re creative chefs with entries for Call’s recipe contest

Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more

Try this tasty soup during cool weather

by Bill Milligan
When it’s hot and humid in St. Louis, I doubt many people hunger for soup. » more

Strawberries just may be a real brain booster

New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more

Webb named commander of Affton Southwest Precinct

Fuesting departs to lead Illinois department
The new commander of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Affton Southwest Precinct was officially handed her promotion by Chief Jon Belmar this week. » more

Kiwanis Club honors Officer of the Quarter

The Kiwanis Club of South County recently honored Officer Jeff Kriska of the Affton Southwest Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department as its Officer of the Quarter. Kriska was honored for his untiring dedication and service to the south county » more

Roby unopposed in bid for second term as Crestwood mayor

Candidate filing ends; Green Park mayor faces challenger
by Staff Report
Crestwood Mayor Gregg Roby will be unopposed in his bid for a second term in the April 4 election, while Green Park Mayor Bob Reinagel will be challenged by former Ward 1 Alderman Tony Pousosa. » more
