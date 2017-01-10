image
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phone: (314) 843-0102
|
Fax: (314) 843-0508
|
flag image

Please install Flash® and turn on Javascript.

Top Stories

call image
shadow

Disenfranchisement of south county ends, Trakas says

by Gloria Lloyd
After being sworn in last week, new 6th District County Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-Oakville, promises that south county residents no longer have to worry that they have no voice in Clayton. » more
call image
shadow

Mehlville school board weighs OK of proposed school of innovation

by Gloria Lloyd
The Mehlville Board of Education will weigh whether to green light a sea change in the way education is offered in the district next week when it decides whether to start an elementary school of innovation. » more

Retiring Prop P bond-like certificates in ’21 could boost Mehlville’s finances

Legal opinions vary, but Prop T reset district’s tax-rate ceiling, attorney finds
The financial outlook of the Mehlville School District could improve dramatically if the Proposition P tax-rate increase approved by voters in 2000 is permanently extended when its bond-like certificates are retired in 2021. » more

Election of Trakas to council top story of past year

Stay tuned for more to come on some top stories of 2016
by Mike Anthony
News analysis : A proposed apartment complex vehemently opposed by neighbors and an unresponsive councilman created the perfect storm to propel a political newcomer to victory in the November election for the 6th District County Council seat. » more

UPDATED: Filing for April election to end next week

Crestwood mayor files for re-election
by Staff Report
Candidate filing for the Tuesday, April 4, elections will end next week. » more

Zerban named new Village Care Center administrator in Sunset Hills

Mehlville High graduate to oversee 118-bed center
A St. Louis native and graduate of Mehlville High School recently was named administrator of the Friendship Village Sunset Hills, or FVSH, Village Care Center. » more

Crestwood freshman places as Mizzou swimmers fall to Louisville

Sixth-ranked Tigers fall to eighth-ranked Cardinals
The Mizzou swimming and diving team fell to Louisville at a two-day meet last week, but Crestwood freshman Nick Alexander made the leaderboard in several events. » more

Halliburton to swim at St. Louis University

TJ Halliburton, a senior at Chaminade College Preparatory, and a six-year member of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team, or FAST, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at St. Louis University. » more

iPoll

Reuniting St. Louis city, county
Would you support the city of St. Louis becoming the 91st municipality in St. Louis County, as currently being discussed by the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis?

LHS student will attend presidential inauguration

Junior looks forward to once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
Lindbergh High School junior Christina Collins loves politics, and Friday, Jan. 20, she will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when she travels to Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. » more

Crestwood students celebrate cultural diversity

School marks eighth annual Cultural Celebration
Crestwood Elementary School students recently took a world tour around their gymnasium during the school’s eighth annual Cultural Celebration. » more

Lindbergh students perform in Rose Parade

Four members of the Lindbergh High School Spirit of St. Louis Marching Band — Emily Bertin, Mike Mullins, Josh Olson and Emma Kovacs — performed in the 2017 Rose Parade as part of the Bands of America Honor Band. Bertin played clarinet, Mullins » more
call image
shadow

Readers prove they’re creative chefs with entries for Call’s recipe contest

Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more

Try this tasty soup during cool weather

by Bill Milligan
When it’s hot and humid in St. Louis, I doubt many people hunger for soup. » more

Strawberries just may be a real brain booster

New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more

Winter weather advisory issued for reduced travel statewide

Motorists advised to avoid travel through Sunday
Motorists should avoid travel if possible in Missouri through Sunday due to ongoing significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet and ice, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation, or MoDOT. » more

Stenger activates county's Emergency Operations Center

County pretreats 3,200 lane miles of roads
County Executive Steve Stenger has activated the Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, in Ballwin due to weather conditions. » more

UPDATED: Ice storm expected to hit south county Friday through Sunday; school canceled

School canceled in Mehlville, Lindbergh, Affton, Fox
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning extending from Friday morning to noon Sunday, and area school districts called off school for Friday. » more
Always In Bloom
Icing Cafe
Newsletter SignUp
Submit your email address to start receiving ON CALL e-newsletter in your inbox!
Email address

Site Search


local links
City of Crestwood
City of Green Park
City of Sunset Hills
Lindbergh School District
Mehlville School District
Mehlville Fire Protection District
St. Louis County
Lemay Chamber of Commerce
Weather
Type in your zip code and click "Go" to get your 7-day forecast.
Visit www.crh.noaa.gov