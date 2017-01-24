Top Stories

Lipe, Scarlett seeking to fill Ward 3 seat in Sunset Hills by Staff Report Green Park Mayor Bob Reinagel will be challenged by former Ward 1 Alderman Tony Pousosa in his bid for a third term in the April 4 election. » more
Crestwood mayor praises employees, ‘excited’ about administrator’s potential by Mike Anthony Crestwood Mayor Gregg Roby is unopposed in his bid for a second three-year term in the April 4 election. » more
Boundary Committee comprised of parents, community members and administrators by Mike Anthony A Lindbergh Schools committee is set to begin work this week on redrawing elementary-school and middle-school boundaries for the 2017-2018 school year. » more
Stenger’s honeymoon with council comes to quick end by Gloria Lloyd Just a few weeks into a new year and a new County Council, the infighting between County Executive Steve Stenger and the council abruptly returned last week in a showdown over the redevelopment of Jamestown Mall. » more
Sixth-ranked Tigers fall to eighth-ranked Cardinals The Mizzou swimming and diving team fell to Louisville at a two-day meet last week, but Crestwood freshman Nick Alexander made the leaderboard in several events. » more
LECE seventh Lindbergh school to earn honor For years, Lindbergh Early Childhood Education teachers have made it a top priority to incorporate character education into their daily lessons, and in 2017 the school is being recognized for its commitment, earning the State School of Character honor » more
Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more
New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more
Greitens calls for cuts in higher education funding by Isabella Alves JEFFERSON CITY — Higher education cuts would be felt on a broader scale than just college and university campuses, representatives of those schools recently told state lawmakers. » more