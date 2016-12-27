Top Stories

|
|
|
Please install Flash® and turn on Javascript.
by Gloria LloydOrganizers of the elementary school of innovation proposed in the Mehlville School District believe the school’s opening would revolutionize education districtwide by pioneering new ways of learning and increasing test scores and student engagement. » more by Mike AnthonyA proposed countywide sales-tax increase for police and public safety is "a terrible deal for the people of Crestwood," according to Ward 3 Alderman Jerry Miguel. » more
O’Leary, O’Mara are lauded by council for their service
by Gloria LloydNext week’s swearing-in of two new County Council members marks the end of one north county political dynasty and the expansion of another one, along with the debut of incoming 6th District County Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-Oakville. » more ‘Language of our ordinance’ not clear, city attorney says
by Gloria LloydAn alderman’s use of videoconferencing, a proposed development on Court Drive and a contested Jimmy John’s have been issues all year in Sunset Hills, and they all came to the forefront again this month. » more Revised 2016-2017 budget projects a surplus of $8,249by Mike AnthonyA revised Lindbergh Schools operating budget for the current school year projects a surplus of over $8,200. » more
Mayor says she would have opposed Jimmy John’s had board tied on planby Gloria LloydThe Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen settled a yearlong dispute last week by approving a new Jimmy John’s, siding with a business owner over neighbors who opposed its drive-thru. » more
TJ Halliburton, a senior at Chaminade College Preparatory, and a six-year member of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team, or FAST, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at St. Louis University. » more County replaces 40-year-old facilityThe newly renovated ice rink at Kennedy Recreation Center is open for the winter season. » more
Money raised through personal donations, gift basket raffleEmployees of the Mehlville School District’s Transportation Department recently raised $1,000 for BackStoppers. » more Baby, it’s cold outside! But students at Kennerly Elementary School were dreaming of warmer weather as they headed into the holiday break. The students dressed in swimsuits, sunglasses, flip flops and Hawaiian shirts to celebrate ‘Beach Day,’ » more The holiday season will be very special for some struggling families in the Mehlville School District, thanks to the Queen of All Saints St. Vincent De Paul Holiday Project. » more Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more
Students host luncheon for Crestwood police, firefightersLong Elementary School students recently greeted first responders with hot soup, delicious desserts and friendly company when they hosted the school’s first-ever First Responder luncheon for the Crestwood Police and Fire departments. Fifth-graders » more Point Elementary School first-graders rode the Polar Express before Christmas break started last week with help from The Conductor, Principal Shannon Pike, and kindergartener Brycen Brawley. Point fifth-graders celebrated with a breakfast, blankets and » more Administrators discuss surging enrollmentLindbergh Board of Education members and administrators recently met with representatives from local churches to provide an update on district programs and discuss how both institutions can work together to meet the needs of students. » more
|
|
Submit your email address to start receiving ON CALL e-newsletter in your inbox!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|