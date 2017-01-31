Top Stories

image
Phone: (314) 843-0102
Fax: (314) 843-0508
Trakas hears residents’ concerns on Cliff Cave Park trail

by Gloria Lloyd
A new paved trail proposed for Cliff Cave Park is on hold due to objections from neighbors that the trail expansion could accelerate the county park’s existing safety issues. » more
call image
shadow

Lindbergh committee starts work redrawing school boundaries

by Mike Anthony
Lindbergh Boundary Committee members came to a quick realization last week that no matter how they redraw the district’s elementary-school boundaries, most schools will be close to or exceed capacity by the 2020-2021 school year. » more

Lottery registration currently underway for Mehlville’s new school of innovation

School of innovation lottery to continue through Feb. 24
by Gloria Lloyd
The lottery for the Mehlville School District’s new elementary school of innovation opened this week, before many parents know where their child will go next year due to redistricting. » more

Webb returns to south county to head Affton police precinct

Webb makes history as first female precinct commander
by Gloria Lloyd
When St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar promoted Capt. Melissa Webb to her new rank in December, she thought she couldn’t be happier — until he told her she was headed to Affton. » more

MFPD looks to enhance quality of service

Program designed to deliver highest-quality EMS service
by Mike Anthony
Two initiatives underway in the Mehlville Fire Protection District are designed to vastly improve the quality of service offered to residents, according to Chief Brian Hendricks. » more

Stenger, County Council at odds over mall project

Stenger’s honeymoon with council comes to quick end
by Gloria Lloyd
Just a few weeks into a new year and a new County Council, the infighting between County Executive Steve Stenger and the council abruptly returned last week in a showdown over the redevelopment of Jamestown Mall. » more

Blues donate hockey equipment to Bierbaum Elementary

Students enjoy playing 'street hockey' in gym class
Students at Bierbaum Elementary School are quickly becoming hockey fans thanks to a generous equipment donation by the St. Louis Blues. » more

Lindbergh's flag football team headed to Pro Bowl

Squad will travel to Orlando, Fla., for Jan. 29 game
Lindbergh’s flag football team is headed to the Pro Bowl in VIP style on Sunday, Jan. 29. » more

Mehlville school of innovation
The Mehlville Board of Education voted to open the Choice School of Innovation, which will be the first of its kind in the region, next fall in the former St. John's Elementary on Will Avenue. Do you agree with the board's decision?

‘Fairytale Trio’ of teachers visits Europe

‘Fairytale Trio’ from Beasley visits both Germany, France
by Gloria LLoyd
Three Beasley Elementary School teachers are sharing their world travels and love of traditional literature with students and teachers across the Mehlville School Dis-trict after winning a grant that paid their way to Germany and France to study the » more

Strolling Strings headed to Scotland

The Lindbergh High School Strolling Strings have been invited to perform at the Stirling Bridge International Youth Arts Festival in Stirling, Scotland. » more

Donation settles school’s overdue lunch accounts

The memory of a man who spent his life helping low-income families lives on through a generous donation to Mehlville High School. » more
Readers prove they’re creative chefs with entries for Call’s recipe contest

Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more

Try this tasty soup during cool weather

by Bill Milligan
When it’s hot and humid in St. Louis, I doubt many people hunger for soup. » more

Strawberries just may be a real brain booster

New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more

Crestwood Eagle Scout follows in his father’s footsteps

Eagle Scout’s father shows merit badges from his past
Boy Scout Phillip Harter of Troop 645 recently was presented with the rank of Eagle Scout at Our Lady of Providence Church in Crestwood on the 50th anniversary of his father, Charles, receiving the Eagle Scout honor. » more

Higher education cuts threaten state economy, legislators told

Greitens calls for cuts in higher education funding
by Isabella Alves
JEFFERSON CITY — Higher education cuts would be felt on a broader scale than just college and university campuses, representatives of those schools recently told state lawmakers. » more

Oakville man dies after police subdue him with Taser

Police: Relative called 911 about violent behavior of 'combative' man
A "combative" Oakville man died Monday after St. Louis County police used a Taser to subdue him. » more
