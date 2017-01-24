image
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phone: (314) 843-0102
|
Fax: (314) 843-0508
|
flag image

Please install Flash® and turn on Javascript.

Top Stories

call image
shadow

Mehlville school board OKs Choice School of Innovation

by Gloria Lloyd
The Mehlville School District is set to open the St. Louis area’s first school of innovation this fall after the Board of Edu-cation gave the go-ahead last week. » more
call image
shadow

Missouri soon could become 28th right-to-work state, as Greitens promised

by Gloria Lloyd
Missouri could soon become the 28th right-to-work state, as promised by Gov. Eric Greitens after his election in November. » more

Pousosa challenges Reinagel for mayor

Lipe, Scarlett seeking to fill Ward 3 seat in Sunset Hills
by Staff Report
Green Park Mayor Bob Reinagel will be challenged by former Ward 1 Alderman Tony Pousosa in his bid for a third term in the April 4 election. » more

Roby unopposed in his bid for second term as Crestwood mayor

Crestwood mayor praises employees, ‘excited’ about administrator’s potential
by Mike Anthony
Crestwood Mayor Gregg Roby is unopposed in his bid for a second three-year term in the April 4 election. » more

Lindbergh kicks off redistricting Wednesday

Boundary Committee comprised of parents, community members and administrators
by Mike Anthony
A Lindbergh Schools committee is set to begin work this week on redrawing elementary-school and middle-school boundaries for the 2017-2018 school year. » more

Stenger, County Council at odds over mall project

Stenger’s honeymoon with council comes to quick end
by Gloria Lloyd
Just a few weeks into a new year and a new County Council, the infighting between County Executive Steve Stenger and the council abruptly returned last week in a showdown over the redevelopment of Jamestown Mall. » more

Lindbergh's flag football team headed to Pro Bowl

Squad will travel to Orlando, Fla., for Jan. 29 game
Lindbergh’s flag football team is headed to the Pro Bowl in VIP style on Sunday, Jan. 29. » more

Crestwood freshman places as Mizzou swimmers fall to Louisville

Sixth-ranked Tigers fall to eighth-ranked Cardinals
The Mizzou swimming and diving team fell to Louisville at a two-day meet last week, but Crestwood freshman Nick Alexander made the leaderboard in several events. » more

iPoll

Mehlville school of innovation
The Mehlville Board of Education voted to open the Choice School of Innovation, which will be the first of its kind in the region, next fall in the former St. John's Elementary on Will Avenue. Do you agree with the board's decision?

Early Childhood Flyers give coats, warm hearts

Lindbergh Early Childhood Education students recently filled 25 large bags with more than 200 coats, helping to warm up wintertime for families in need. Besides teaching students a valuable lesson about service, ECE instructors also used the coat drive » more

Jingles for Jammies aids Concord Elementary’s ‘Helping Hands’

Concord Elementary School students raised an impressive $2,100 in change during the school’s recent Jingles for Jammies day. » more

Mehlville deputy superintendent hired as Brentwood superintendent

Lane worked in Mehlville for 15 years
by Gloria Lloyd
Mehlville Deputy Superintendent Brian Lane will serve as superintendent in Brentwood starting July 1. » more
call image
shadow

Readers prove they’re creative chefs with entries for Call’s recipe contest

Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more

Try this tasty soup during cool weather

by Bill Milligan
When it’s hot and humid in St. Louis, I doubt many people hunger for soup. » more

Strawberries just may be a real brain booster

New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more

New Little Free Library ready for perusal

Oakville children and adults can now read and share free books through the brand-new Little Free Library of Oakville, which recently made its official debut. » more

Webb named commander of Affton Southwest Precinct

Fuesting departs to lead Illinois department
The new commander of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Affton Southwest Precinct was officially handed her promotion by Chief Jon Belmar this week. » more

Kiwanis Club honors Officer of the Quarter

The Kiwanis Club of South County recently honored Officer Jeff Kriska of the Affton Southwest Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department as its Officer of the Quarter. Kriska was honored for his untiring dedication and service to the south county » more
Newsletter SignUp
Submit your email address to start receiving ON CALL e-newsletter in your inbox!
Email address

Site Search


local links
City of Crestwood
City of Green Park
City of Sunset Hills
Lindbergh School District
Mehlville School District
Mehlville Fire Protection District
St. Louis County
Lemay Chamber of Commerce
Weather
Type in your zip code and click "Go" to get your 7-day forecast.
Visit www.crh.noaa.gov