Top Stories

Phone: (314) 843-0102
Fax: (314) 843-0508
Please install Flash® and turn on Javascript.

Mehlville school board to eye OK of choice school

by Gloria Lloyd
Organizers of the elementary school of innovation proposed in the Mehlville School District believe the school’s opening would revolutionize education districtwide by pioneering new ways of learning and increasing test scores and student engagement. » more
Crestwood alderman slams proposed county sales tax

by Mike Anthony
A proposed countywide sales-tax increase for police and public safety is "a terrible deal for the people of Crestwood," according to Ward 3 Alderman Jerry Miguel. » more

Trakas to take oath of office on Sunday

O’Leary, O’Mara are lauded by council for their service
by Gloria Lloyd
Next week’s swearing-in of two new County Council members marks the end of one north county political dynasty and the expansion of another one, along with the debut of incoming 6th District County Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-Oakville. » more

Sunset Hills aldermen vote to allow Kostial’s videoconferencing

‘Language of our ordinance’ not clear, city attorney says
by Gloria Lloyd
An alderman’s use of videoconferencing, a proposed development on Court Drive and a contested Jimmy John’s have been issues all year in Sunset Hills, and they all came to the forefront again this month. » more

Updated ’16-’17 budget adopted for Lindbergh

Revised 2016-2017 budget projects a surplus of $8,249
by Mike Anthony
A revised Lindbergh Schools operating budget for the current school year projects a surplus of over $8,200. » more

Contested Jimmy John’s OK’d in Sunset Hills

Mayor says she would have opposed Jimmy John’s had board tied on plan
by Gloria Lloyd
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen settled a yearlong dispute last week by approving a new Jimmy John’s, siding with a business owner over neighbors who opposed its drive-thru. » more

Halliburton to swim at St. Louis University

TJ Halliburton, a senior at Chaminade College Preparatory, and a six-year member of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team, or FAST, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at St. Louis University. » more

New ice rink opens at Kennedy Recreation Complex

County replaces 40-year-old facility
The newly renovated ice rink at Kennedy Recreation Center is open for the winter season. » more

iPoll

Reuniting St. Louis city, county
Would you support the city of St. Louis becoming the 91st municipality in St. Louis County, as currently being discussed by the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis?

Mehlville employees donate to BackStoppers

Money raised through personal donations, gift basket raffle
Employees of the Mehlville School District’s Transportation Department recently raised $1,000 for BackStoppers. » more

Kennerly students celebrate ‘Beach Day’

Baby, it’s cold outside! But students at Kennerly Elementary School were dreaming of warmer weather as they headed into the holiday break. The students dressed in swimsuits, sunglasses, flip flops and Hawaiian shirts to celebrate ‘Beach Day,’ » more

Project benefits 40 Mehlville families in need

The holiday season will be very special for some struggling families in the Mehlville School District, thanks to the Queen of All Saints St. Vincent De Paul Holiday Project. » more
Readers prove they’re creative chefs with entries for Call’s recipe contest

Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more

Try this tasty soup during cool weather

by Bill Milligan
When it’s hot and humid in St. Louis, I doubt many people hunger for soup. » more

Strawberries just may be a real brain booster

New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more

Long students honor first responders

Students host luncheon for Crestwood police, firefighters
Long Elementary School students recently greeted first responders with hot soup, delicious desserts and friendly company when they hosted the school’s first-ever First Responder luncheon for the Crestwood Police and Fire departments. Fifth-graders » more

Point Elementary students ride Polar Express

Point Elementary School first-graders rode the Polar Express before Christmas break started last week with help from The Conductor, Principal Shannon Pike, and kindergartener Brycen Brawley. Point fifth-graders celebrated with a breakfast, blankets and » more

Lindbergh board, administrators meet with clergy

Administrators discuss surging enrollment
Lindbergh Board of Education members and administrators recently met with representatives from local churches to provide an update on district programs and discuss how both institutions can work together to meet the needs of students. » more
