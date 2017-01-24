Top Stories

image
Mehlville school board OKs Choice School of Innovation

by Gloria Lloyd
The Mehlville School District is set to open the St. Louis area’s first school of innovation this fall after the Board of Edu-cation gave the go-ahead last week. » more
call image
shadow

Missouri soon could become 28th right-to-work state, as Greitens promised

by Gloria Lloyd
Missouri could soon become the 28th right-to-work state, as promised by Gov. Eric Greitens after his election in November. » more

Pousosa challenges Reinagel for mayor

Lipe, Scarlett seeking to fill Ward 3 seat in Sunset Hills
by Staff Report
Green Park Mayor Bob Reinagel will be challenged by former Ward 1 Alderman Tony Pousosa in his bid for a third term in the April 4 election. » more

Roby unopposed in his bid for second term as Crestwood mayor

Crestwood mayor praises employees, ‘excited’ about administrator’s potential
by Mike Anthony
Crestwood Mayor Gregg Roby is unopposed in his bid for a second three-year term in the April 4 election. » more

Lindbergh kicks off redistricting Wednesday

Boundary Committee comprised of parents, community members and administrators
by Mike Anthony
A Lindbergh Schools committee is set to begin work this week on redrawing elementary-school and middle-school boundaries for the 2017-2018 school year. » more

Stenger, County Council at odds over mall project

Stenger’s honeymoon with council comes to quick end
by Gloria Lloyd
Just a few weeks into a new year and a new County Council, the infighting between County Executive Steve Stenger and the council abruptly returned last week in a showdown over the redevelopment of Jamestown Mall. » more

Lindbergh's flag football team headed to Pro Bowl

Squad will travel to Orlando, Fla., for Jan. 29 game
Lindbergh’s flag football team is headed to the Pro Bowl in VIP style on Sunday, Jan. 29. » more

Crestwood freshman places as Mizzou swimmers fall to Louisville

Sixth-ranked Tigers fall to eighth-ranked Cardinals
The Mizzou swimming and diving team fell to Louisville at a two-day meet last week, but Crestwood freshman Nick Alexander made the leaderboard in several events. » more

Mehlville school of innovation
The Mehlville Board of Education voted to open the Choice School of Innovation, which will be the first of its kind in the region, next fall in the former St. John's Elementary on Will Avenue.

Bernard students 'arm' soldiers in Afghanistan with baseball gloves

Students collect gloves, balls, bats for military personnel
Soldiers stationed in Afghanistan are getting a helping hand — actually a glove — from Bernard Middle School students. » more

Lindbergh Early Childhood Education earns State School of Character award

LECE seventh Lindbergh school to earn honor
For years, Lindbergh Early Childhood Education teachers have made it a top priority to incorporate character education into their daily lessons, and in 2017 the school is being recognized for its commitment, earning the State School of Character honor » more

Lindbergh Schools kindergarten registration begins Feb. 27

Registration will be available online
Lindbergh Schools kindergarten registration for the 2017-2018 school year will be available online beginning Feb. 27. » more
call image
shadow

Readers prove they’re creative chefs with entries for Call’s recipe contest

Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more

Try this tasty soup during cool weather

by Bill Milligan
When it’s hot and humid in St. Louis, I doubt many people hunger for soup. » more

Strawberries just may be a real brain booster

New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more

Higher education cuts threaten state economy, legislators told

Greitens calls for cuts in higher education funding
by Isabella Alves
JEFFERSON CITY — Higher education cuts would be felt on a broader scale than just college and university campuses, representatives of those schools recently told state lawmakers. » more

Oakville man dies after police subdue him with Taser

Police: Relative called 911 about violent behavior of 'combative' man
A "combative" Oakville man died Monday after St. Louis County police used a Taser to subdue him. » more

New Little Free Library ready for perusal

Oakville children and adults can now read and share free books through the brand-new Little Free Library of Oakville, which recently made its official debut. » more
