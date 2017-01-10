|
|
|
by Gloria LloydAfter being sworn in last week, new 6th District County Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-Oakville, promises that south county residents no longer have to worry that they have no voice in Clayton. » more by Gloria LloydThe Mehlville Board of Education will weigh whether to green light a sea change in the way education is offered in the district next week when it decides whether to start an elementary school of innovation. » more
Legal opinions vary, but Prop T reset district’s tax-rate ceiling, attorney findsThe financial outlook of the Mehlville School District could improve dramatically if the Proposition P tax-rate increase approved by voters in 2000 is permanently extended when its bond-like certificates are retired in 2021. » more Stay tuned for more to come on some top stories of 2016by Mike Anthony News analysis : A proposed apartment complex vehemently opposed by neighbors and an unresponsive councilman created the perfect storm to propel a political newcomer to victory in the November election for the 6th District County Council seat. » more Crestwood mayor files for re-electionby Staff ReportCandidate filing for the Tuesday, April 4, elections will end next week. » more
Mehlville High graduate to oversee 118-bed center
A St. Louis native and graduate of Mehlville High School recently was named administrator of the Friendship Village Sunset Hills, or FVSH, Village Care Center. » more
Sixth-ranked Tigers fall to eighth-ranked CardinalsThe Mizzou swimming and diving team fell to Louisville at a two-day meet last week, but Crestwood freshman Nick Alexander made the leaderboard in several events. » more TJ Halliburton, a senior at Chaminade College Preparatory, and a six-year member of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team, or FAST, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at St. Louis University. » more
Junior looks forward to once-in-a-lifetime opportunityLindbergh High School junior Christina Collins loves politics, and Friday, Jan. 20, she will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when she travels to Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. » more School marks eighth annual Cultural CelebrationCrestwood Elementary School students recently took a world tour around their gymnasium during the school’s eighth annual Cultural Celebration. » more Four members of the Lindbergh High School Spirit of St. Louis Marching Band — Emily Bertin, Mike Mullins, Josh Olson and Emma Kovacs — performed in the 2017 Rose Parade as part of the Bands of America Honor Band. Bertin played clarinet, Mullins » more Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more
Motorists advised to avoid travel through SundayMotorists should avoid travel if possible in Missouri through Sunday due to ongoing significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet and ice, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation, or MoDOT. » more County pretreats 3,200 lane miles of roadsCounty Executive Steve Stenger has activated the Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, in Ballwin due to weather conditions. » more School canceled in Mehlville, Lindbergh, Affton, FoxThe National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning extending from Friday morning to noon Sunday, and area school districts called off school for Friday. » more
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|