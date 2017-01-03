image
Top Stories

Panel cites cost; recommends against opening choice school

by Gloria Lloyd
The Mehlville Finance Committee does not believe that the school district has enough money to fund any new initiatives, but educators believe the benefits of a proposed school of innovation could outweigh the costs. » more
Mehlville Board of Education OKs minor revision to block scheduling

by Gloria Lloyd
The high schools in the Mehlville School District will see many changes next year, but block scheduling won’t be one of them.  » more

Woman thanks MFPD for saving her life

MFPD chief commends five who responded to 911 call
by Mike Anthony
An Oakville woman last week thanked the five Mehlville Fire Protection District firefighter/medics who saved her life after she called 911 in October. » more

Serving as 6th District county councilman not what O’Leary imagined it would be

O’Leary says he really tried to make a difference in office
by Gloria Lloyd
Serving as the 6th District county councilman was not at all what Kevin O’Leary imagined it would be. » more

Green Park aldermen adopt 2017 budget with projected general fund surplus of $214,500

Mello projects city of Green Park will receive $200,000 more in sales-tax revenue in 2017
by Mike Anthony
A 2017 budget that projects a general fund surplus of $214,500 recently was adopted by the Green Park Board of Aldermen. » more

Contested Jimmy John’s OK’d in Sunset Hills

Mayor says she would have opposed Jimmy John’s had board tied on plan
by Gloria Lloyd
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen settled a yearlong dispute last week by approving a new Jimmy John’s, siding with a business owner over neighbors who opposed its drive-thru. » more

Halliburton to swim at St. Louis University

TJ Halliburton, a senior at Chaminade College Preparatory, and a six-year member of the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team, or FAST, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at St. Louis University. » more

New ice rink opens at Kennedy Recreation Complex

County replaces 40-year-old facility
The newly renovated ice rink at Kennedy Recreation Center is open for the winter season. » more

iPoll

Reuniting St. Louis city, county
Would you support the city of St. Louis becoming the 91st municipality in St. Louis County, as currently being discussed by the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis?

Niche names Lindbergh one of state's best school districts

District ranks as 12th-best place in state for teachers to work
Lindbergh Schools ranks in the top 10 of all Missouri public school districts for academic excellence and quality of teachers, according to Niche’s 2017 rankings. » more

Oakville Wind Symphony, Women's Chorale to perform Friday

Groups also will perform Jan. 26 at Tan-Tar-A Resort
The Oakville High School Wind Symphony and Women's Chorale have been selected to perform at the 79th annual Missouri Music Educators Association In-Service Workshop/Conference on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach. » more

Sperreng Middle School rocks ‘Socktober’

Students collect 870 pairs of socks
Sperreng Middle School students took on Kid President’s challenge to provide new socks for the homeless this October, collecting 870 pairs in all. » more
Readers prove they’re creative chefs with entries for Call’s recipe contest

Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more

Try this tasty soup during cool weather

by Bill Milligan
When it’s hot and humid in St. Louis, I doubt many people hunger for soup. » more

Strawberries just may be a real brain booster

New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more

Trash day brings Oakville boy special memories

Employee gives boy mini trash truck for Christmas
For one 3-year-old boy in Oakville, trash day is his favorite day of the week. » more

St. Anthony's welcomes first baby of 2017

St. Louis couple celebrate birth of boy
Ramaila Silahic and Bradley Gillum are the proud parents of Raiden, the first baby born this year at St. Anthony’s Medical Center. Raiden made his debut at 12:14 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Raiden and his parents » more

UPDATED: Sunset Hills pays tribute to Bill Nolan

Fribis proclaims 'William J. Nolan Day'
by Gloria Lloyd
Sunset Hills Mayor Pat Fribis honored the late former Mayor Bill Nolan, who died in September, by proclaiming Dec. 13 "William J. Nolan Day." » more
