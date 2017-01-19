Top Stories

by Gloria Lloyd In the latest blow to County Executive Steve Stenger’s effort to hold the 57 police departments in the county to minimum standards, a state appellate court last week upheld a lower court’s decision to throw out the rules. » more
Vouchers could be on the way under Greitens, GOP-controlled Legislature by Gloria Lloyd New Gov. Eric Greitens didn’t say much on the campaign trail about education, and his inauguration last week has south county school districts on edge about what’s in store for education funding in Missouri. » more
Expenses up $1.25 million compared to previous year by Mike Anthony A 2017 budget that projects a fund balance of over $17.5 million at the end of the year recently was adopted by the Mehlville Fire Protection District Board of Directors. » more
Starting, mid-range salaries among lowest in the region
by Mike Anthony While the top pay for Lindbergh Schools teachers is among the best in the region, that salary of $87,834 "is losing ground" compared to other districts. » more
Sixth-ranked Tigers fall to eighth-ranked Cardinals The Mizzou swimming and diving team fell to Louisville at a two-day meet last week, but Crestwood freshman Nick Alexander made the leaderboard in several events. » more
iPoll
Mehlville school of innovation
The Mehlville Board of Education voted to open the Choice School of Innovation, which will be the first of its kind in the region, next fall in the former St. John's Elementary on Will Avenue. Do you agree with the board's decision?
Newspaper readers whip up some tasty holiday creations
Readers continue to prove they are extremely creative cooks, as evidenced by the concoctions submitted for the newspaper’s annual Home for the Holidays Recipe Contest. »» more
New research conducted at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutri-tion Research Center on Aging at Tufts University and presented to the Society for Neuroscience revealed that strawberries might effectively combat age-related cognitive decline. » more
Fuesting departs to lead Illinois department The new commander of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Affton Southwest Precinct was officially handed her promotion by Chief Jon Belmar this week. » more
The Kiwanis Club of South County recently honored Officer Jeff Kriska of the Affton Southwest Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department as its Officer of the Quarter. Kriska was honored for his untiring dedication and service to the south county » more
Candidate filing ends; Green Park mayor faces challenger by Staff Report Crestwood Mayor Gregg Roby will be unopposed in his bid for a second term in the April 4 election, while Green Park Mayor Bob Reinagel will be challenged by former Ward 1 Alderman Tony Pousosa. » more
